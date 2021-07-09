Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

