Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial comprises 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,908,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 11,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.70. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

