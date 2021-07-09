Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) in the last few weeks:

7/6/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/14/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/9/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/19/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/12/2021 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,514. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

