Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

