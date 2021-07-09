Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.99. 32,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $92.92 and a 52 week high of $124.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

