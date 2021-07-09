WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 349.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 224.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 536,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 208,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

