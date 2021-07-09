WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

