Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

7/2/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $312.00.

5/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $6.54 on Friday, hitting $267.68. The stock had a trading volume of 321,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,077. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

