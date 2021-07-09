Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 26,082 Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LWACU. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $503,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS LWACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.