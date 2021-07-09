Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 23,994 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

