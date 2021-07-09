Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

