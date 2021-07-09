Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.