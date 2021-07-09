West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$140.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$93.96 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 10.3199985 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

