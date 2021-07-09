West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading 6.1% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$92.59 and last traded at C$92.11. 150,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 886,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$91.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 10.3199985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.