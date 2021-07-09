Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 20,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $948.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

