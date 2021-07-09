Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6,926.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.