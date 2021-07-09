Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

