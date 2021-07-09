Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,996,646 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

