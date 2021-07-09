Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $951.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $960.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $864.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

