Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $396.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.41 and a fifty-two week high of $399.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

