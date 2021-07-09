Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,814,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,882,000.

ENFA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

