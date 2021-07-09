Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

