Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,472,000.

Shares of NYSE:NGAB opened at $9.90 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

