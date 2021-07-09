William Lytle Acquires 5,387 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle acquired 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.49 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,376 shares in the company, valued at C$570,182.24.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

