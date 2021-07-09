WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $58,275,000.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSC opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

