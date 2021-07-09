Wincanton (LON:WIN) Receives No Recommendation Rating from Shore Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

WIN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

LON:WIN opened at GBX 423 ($5.53) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.41.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

