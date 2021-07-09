Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

