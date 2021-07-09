Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

