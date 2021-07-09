Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

