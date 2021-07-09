Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 8%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) dropped 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 190,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,391,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

