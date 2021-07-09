Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 35,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $239.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,200. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.