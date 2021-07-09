Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $755,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Diageo were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 539,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,119,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.78. 7,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,257. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

