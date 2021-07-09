Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Invests $170,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,551.66. 4,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,857. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,554.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

