Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 176 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,621. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

