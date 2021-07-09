Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.28. The stock had a trading volume of 81,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,173. The stock has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

