Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.69. 184,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $394.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

