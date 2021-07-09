xBTC Hits Market Cap of $711,493.51 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $711,493.51 and $1,365.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00163782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.21 or 0.99847844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00941126 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 2,551,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,541,248 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

