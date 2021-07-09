Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,785. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

