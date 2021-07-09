XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

