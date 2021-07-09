Yearn Finance Bit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,409.00 (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.10 or 0.00046229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market cap of $16,639.33 and approximately $18,409.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.90 or 0.00869963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (CRYPTO:YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . The official website for Yearn Finance Bit is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

