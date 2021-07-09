Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

YEXT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 616,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,153,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,086 shares of company stock worth $2,419,491. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yext by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $5,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

