Zachary Bradford Acquires 83,333 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Zachary Bradford purchased 83,333 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $16,666.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CleanSpark stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

