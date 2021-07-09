Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

AQST opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

