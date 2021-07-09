Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post sales of $82.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $331.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $81.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

