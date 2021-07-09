Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to announce sales of $82.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $331.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,420. The company has a market cap of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

