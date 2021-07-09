Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 194.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,876 shares of company stock worth $92,632,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,412. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.50 and a 52 week high of $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

