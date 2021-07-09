Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRKN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $371,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

