Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.11. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $78.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

