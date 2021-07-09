Zacks: Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on E. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:E opened at $23.53 on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $150,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

