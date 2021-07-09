Zacks: Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

NYSE HL opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

